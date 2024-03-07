Integrated services shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., gets $19M for lease extension, services

An integrated services shelter with on-site health services in Dartmouth, N.S., is getting a one-year lease extension.

According to a Thursday news release from the Nova Scotia government, The Bridge, which runs on Wyse Road, initially launched on May 1, 2023. Its new lease will run until March 31, 2025.

Community Services is also providing $19 million for the extension and for service providers, security, and food.

“This is a great example of how an innovative model can successfully support vulnerable Nova Scotians,” said Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire in the release. “Since The Bridge opened last May, 42 people have advanced to housing options including a mix of private, non-profit and public housing. This is the system working.”

The release says The Bridge has offered shelter for roughly 185 people per month and it has had more than 1,900 visits to its health clinic since it opened.

“The continued need for shelter isn’t a cause for celebration but until solutions to homelessness are realized, The Bridge serves as a lifeline for hundreds of our neighbours,” said Sheri Lecker, executive director of Adsum for Women and Children.

According to the release, there are 558 shelter beds across Nova Scotia.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.