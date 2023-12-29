Investigation into May’s destructive wildfires in Upper Tantallon, N.S., remains active: DNRR

Seven months after more than 150 homes were destroyed in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables is still saying very little about their investigation into what may have caused the devastating wildfire.

In an email Friday, the department told CTV News they understand Nova Scotians want to know the outcome of their investigations, but “these things take time.”

"We are working as quickly as we can while doing our due diligence with our investigations into violations of the Forests Act," spokesperson Erin Lynch said. "We hope to have information to share soon."

For their part, Nova Scotia RCMP say, based on the information provided, there was insufficient evidence to indicate the fire was the result of arson.

"We concluded our file in September and provided this information to the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) as the lead investigating agency," Cst. Dominic Laflamme told CTV News in an email Friday. "We continue to liaise with them and are available to provide assistance as required."

Firefighters battled a "very challenging” and out-of-control wildfire that began in Upper Tantallon on May 28.

At its peak, more than 16,000 residents were forced to evacuate after the fire broke out, with some being prohibited from returning home for as long as 12 days.

More than 200 structures, including about 150 homes, were destroyed as a result of the nearly 840-hectare fire in the suburban area northwest of Halifax.

