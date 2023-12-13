'It feels like family here': Singer Johnny Reid speaks about his love for playing in the Maritimes

For a growing number of Maritimers, nothing says “the festive season” quite like a Johnny Reid Christmas.

"It feels like family here,” the country music superstar told CTV Atlantic in an interview on Wednesday at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S.

The Scottish-Canadian singer was scheduled back at the Savoy again that night for another sold-out show, after playing to a packed house there Tuesday evening.

"It was incredible,” Reid said. “The place was buzzing. I think it's safe to say that the Christmas spirit is alive and well here in Cape Breton."

For a recording artist who's known internationally, Reid performs in the Maritimes - Cape Breton in particular - quite a bit.

Back in September and October, Reid made it a point to debut his musical, “Maggie,” at the Savoy Theatre.

He was asked what it is that keeps him coming back to the East Coast so often.

"I think the personal connection here is just the culture,” Reid said. “Such a rich, Scottish culture that I feel very much at home each time I come here -- in fact, the entire East Coast for that matter."

Savoy Theatre manager Pam Leader said having Reid on the holiday bill most years is a big win, and that his Cape Breton fans seem to have adopted him as one of their own.

"Oh, we're buddies,” Leader said with a laugh. "His fans are loyal fans here. They left here last night in Christmas spirit."

On Thursday, Reid was set to take his production to Moncton for two shows.

"They can expect one hell of a Christmas show. I hope they put on their dancing shoes” ,the singer said.

Before heading back home for the holiday season, Reid had a message for his Maritime fans.

"East Coast, we love you. On behalf of Jenn, the kids and I, the band and everybody involved, we just want to wish you and your family a safe, happy, healthy, Merry Christmas."

