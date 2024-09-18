'It never stopped:' Popular pizza parlour returns to Moncton

Like a phoenix from the ashes, Zio’s in Moncton is soaring once again.

After a two-year absence, the popular pizza parlour re-opened Tuesday in a new location.

Zio’s manager Sandro Speranza said they had more than $10,000 in sales their first day back. Things went so well they had to delay their opening by five hours on Wednesday because they ran out of supplies.

“We’re out of food. We’ve got to prep everything up again. We’re totally out. We had to go to the suppliers to get more food,” said Sandro. “It was really busy, it never stopped. Every inch of the oven was taken up. From the minute we opened to the minute we closed people were lined up around the corner.”

His son Guiliano, who is the owner of Zio’s, said their first day was overwhelming.

“It was incredible. It was amazing to see the community come together and support us,” said Guiliano.

Sandro started making pizzas in 1981 when he opened Sandro’s.

Twenty years later he opened Zio’s next to the old Moncton High School when Guiliano was just 10 years old.

Sandro said both his parents were great chefs. His father worked at Cy’s Restaurant in Moncton for 34 years.

The secret to the popularity of Zio’s is Sandro’s mother’s sweet sauce recipe, which comes from the old country.

“She said to me, ‘Sandro, this country is built on salt and sugar. Don’t forget that,’” said Sandro.

Guiliano Speranza works on a pizza at Zio's in Moncton. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

Dozens of loyal patrons came over the lunch hour only to see a sign that read: “Open at 4:00 today. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

“Me and the guys from work, we used to get it all the time and I’m happy it’s back,” said Corey Jones. “I was hoping to try it.”

Linda Roach lives nearby the new location at Mapleton and Mountain roads.

“I love their sauce and all of their ingredients are fresh and it’s just a really good crust. It’s the perfect pizza. I really missed them a lot,” said Linda.

Guiliano tried to explain why his family’s pizza is so sought after.

“I thinks it’s the sauce. I think it’s local ingredients. I think it’s the story of my family. We’ve been here for so long. They kind of know what we’ve gone through,” said Guiliano.

Guiliano Speranza holds up a pizza at Zio's in Moncton. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

In 2017, the Speranzas opened Baci Italia right next door to the original Zio’s at Mountain Road and Church Street.

Sandro fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening the traditional family restaurant, but unfortunately the restaurant closed in 2022.

Sandro spent 30 years buying all the properties on the block and spent a fortune doing so.

Things just didn’t work out, but he’s not bitter; he realizes smaller is better.

“It came and I built it. Things went sour, but at least I got the building done, I was able to do that,” said Sandro. “Now, I realize I have to go back to a small business because that’s more easy to run.”

Zio's pizza parlour reopened in Moncton in 2024. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

It was disappointing for Guiliano to lose Baci Italia.

“It was. I think we built it a little too big. We had a lot of plans with the place,” said Guiliano. “I’m glad we’re here now.”

An opening soon sign has been out front of their new place for months and speculation on when they would open was rampant on social media.

That’s flattering to Sandro.

“It was really exciting to realize, to know that people over the years still remember our pizza,” said Sandro. “It felt really good. Today we are in awe.”

