'It’s a lovely event': Hundreds come out for N.B. Soupfest

Roughly 800 people grabbed a spoon and got in line at the United Way Greater Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick’s annual Soupfest on Tuesday.

Twenty-four restaurants came up with their own unique and special soup for the day.

United Way volunteer engagement and event coordinator Kayla Langlois said the event is one of their largest and most popular of the year.

“Different restaurants, local restaurants within the Greater Moncton region bring their soups so the public can taste them,” said Langlois. “All proceeds go to the United Way Community Fund.”

Soup warms the soul, especially on a cold winter’s day, but what makes a good soup?

“Love,” laughed Marc Surette from the Université de Moncton. “Patience. Practice. Timing. When to sauté. When to get colour.”

Rene Theriault from Five Bridges said time is the key.

“The soup is always better the day after so I always make it the day before. Once it sits for a little bit, the spices get into the soup more and soak into the broth and makes it better,” said Theriault.

It’s also a chance to try something different, something bold.

Your grandma may make a great chicken noodle soup, but she probably doesn’t have a recipe for spicy tomato donair that the Old Triangle served up.

“One of our chefs in the past, he did some donair meat for a poutine festival and it went over so well we decided to keep going with that theme for this one,” said Todd VanIderstine, the Triangle’s general manager. “Who can pass up tomato and spicy is the new trend and donair is always delicious in the Atlantic provinces.”

Soupfest attendee Tammy Rampersaud comes every year.

“I’m a soup girl. I absolutely love that they’re all very different. Sometimes it’s just a little hint of a flavour or smokiness in the soup that changes everything,” said “It’s a lovely event. You get a small amount which satisfies your taste and then you move on to the next soup.”

Soup lover Derek Ermen appreciates the different tastes from different cultures.

“There’s a lot of newcomers in the city. They’re bringing a lot of different recipes and spices that you wouldn’t get at a regular Canadian establishment, so it’s great,” said Ermen.

It’s a fun event with the money raised going toward community organizations, but it’s also a healthy competition.

Everyone in attendance had the chance to vote for their favourite soups.

Attendee Jo-Anne Phillips said a lot of work goes into the soup creations.

“The vendors are very passionate about what they’re creating and how they’re making the soups and obviously we know some of them from frequenting the restaurants, so you really have to stay focused on the judging criteria and what you are doing,” said Phillips.

Robert Forbes from Tony’s Bistro admits they would like to win with their dill pickle soup entry.

“You’ve got to have a little bit of knowledge, but you’ve got to have some fun too and if you have some passion with it and the love it always shows up,” said Forbes. “Yeah, we would love to win. A lot of people here have great soups, but we think we’re on to something here.”

The United Way of Greater Moncton will announce the Soupfest winners later this week.

