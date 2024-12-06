'It's absolutely nickel-and-diming': frequent flyer, air travel rights advocate react to new Air Canada charges

Gabor Lukacs, a well-known passenger rights advocate, doesn’t think much of Air Canada’s new charges for carry-on bags.

"These are junk fees. Simple as that," said Lukacs, president of Air Passenger Rights.

Lukacs conceded airlines are free to charge whatever they want, but said people having to pay for carry-on bags and seat selection creates another problem: price transparency.

He feels government ought to step in.

"I do believe that cabinet could and should step in and amend the price-advertising regulations," Lukacs said.

"It's absolutely nickel-and-diming, right?" said Jim Deleskie, a frequent flyer between Sydney, N.S., and his job in Miami, FL.

Deleskie also feels it was an inevitable change and says airlines and passengers share the blame.

"People are taking too many things on planes, and then it's hard to get my own small bag up in there," Deleskie said. "But it's a self-created problem, because when they started charging everybody to put their bags underneath, everybody wanted to not spend the money, so they're carrying their bags on now."

CTV Atlantic reached out to a number of smaller, regional airports around the Maritimes - and to the Atlantic Canadian Airports Association - but none voiced any real concerns in terms of how this might impact them.

Some suggest airports don't have much to worry about, because people will simply keep paying these extra costs.

“People are going to grumble all they will, and cough up the money," Deleskie said.

Lukacs said if airlines are going to charge extra, it should cut both ways.

"The airline should be at liberty to give you a discount," he said. "If you don't want to have a carry-on, you get a discount, sure."

The new Air Canada charges take effect on Jan. 3.