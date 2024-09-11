'It's his livelihood': New Brunswick man with cerebral palsy has bottle cart stolen

Last Sunday evening, Don Haggerty was getting ready to go for a bottle-collecting run when he noticed something was missing.

He went to his shed where he usually stores his black plywood cart with the words Black Betty, his favourite song, written on it.

“And it was gone,” said Haggerty.

The 51-year-old has cerebral palsy, but is very active. He gathers bottles for some spare cash to help feed his cat Mittens.

Haggerty built the cart by himself 22 years ago when he lived in a tiny apartment.

His friend Edith Breau said Haggerty was quite disappointed when he realized Black Betty had been stolen.

“He called me at home. He was upset and he was crying. I can understand because it's his livelihood. It's all he ever does,” said Breau.

Someone recently stole Don Haggerty's bottle cart. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

Going around Moncton’s west end gathering recyclables is more than just collecting a few dollars; it gives him a sense of purpose and helps him both mentally and physically.

“It's to keep his mobility going. He's got to keep doing it,” said Breau. “He picks them up, he keeps his hands going, he collects bottles. He's got to count them. It keeps his mind fresh for counting.”

Haggerty said he has to keep going because of his cerebral palsy.

“If I don't keep moving, my muscles tighten up and my mobility goes way down,” said Haggerty.

He lives on his own with a little bit of help, but Haggerty is very independent.

He's passionate about gardening and his beloved Montreal Canadiens.

The neighbours all know him as a kind, caring person who works hard.

After his cart was stolen, Michelle Ward and her husband, who live up the street, decided they would help get a new one made for Haggerty so he could get back on the roads collecting bottles again.

“Don has been our friend for 10 years if not more. I feel like the crime rate has gone up around town and I think it's absolutely disgusting that people are stealing necessities from hardworking people like Don," said Ward. “Don is a good-hearted person and he's probably one of the best people I know.”

Ward and her husband were in the process of building a new cart when their friend Justin Shaffer stepped in.

Now, all the material needed is being supplied and paid for by McSheffery Industries, a Moncton-based company where Shaffer works, and he’s putting the finishing touches on Haggerty’s new cart.

Haggerty is thankful to his neighbours and everyone who has offered support and he gets emotional when thinking about all the people who have stopped by his house this week.

“That made me feel very good,” said Haggerty.

Breau said her friends has got a lot of close friends supporting him.

“He's damn lucky,” said Breau.

Haggerty insists he'll pay for the cart, at least for some of it, when he receives it later this week.

