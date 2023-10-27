‘It’s incredible’: 95-year-old N.S. woman bakes for homeless in Lower Sackville

Nova Scotia woman Winnie Bowden was baking up a storm this week, putting together a platter that included lemon loaves and banana bread. The 95-year-old has been baking for a long time and decided to use her considerable skills to help people in her community.

“I said, ‘Lord, help me, show me what I can do for the homeless.’ I left it with Him. I was praying and praying and my son said there’s homeless people in Sackville and he said would I like to bake?

“I said, ‘Lord, you answered my prayers.’”

Bowden and her son handed out countless baked goods to people living in the homeless encampment in Lower Sackville this week, providing a vital sense of community for everyone there.

“It’s incredible she took the time out of her life to do this for everybody,” said Frank Duffy, one of the recipients of a bag of baked goods. “It’s incredible there’s a woman like this out in the community. You don’t see it every day.”

Paul Bowden, Winnie’s son, said his mother finds fulfillment in using her talents to help people.

“Her enjoyment is being grateful to help someone else,” he said. “That’s what keeps her going at 95”.