'It was down to the wire': Saint John music hall opens for indie, local acts after much anticipation

Abigail Smith and Sidney Foy grew up and thrived in the DIY live music scene of Saint John, N.B., so it was with no small amount of disappointment that they watched the COVID-19 pandemic take a proverbial hammer to that scene, and live entertainment in general, across the Port City.

“Through the pandemic, Saint John saw some crucial venues close,” Smith said. “There was a gap in the small venue space. There’s a concept of a venue ladder and there wasn’t a small venue space on that rung.”

Smith and Foy decided to fill in that gap by founding Haven Music Hall and Café on Union Street in Saint John, officially opening their doors to performers and guests last month after much anticipation.

“We worked in businesses in Saint John, so we got an insight into the resources to start a business here,” Smith said. “We decided to make a go of it. We’re in such an old building so we never knew when we would be open. We got our liquor licence at 4 p.m. the day before the first show.

“It was down to the wire. Everything comes together fast.”

Smith said they set up shop at the old Saint John Opera House last year and they’ve been working to transform the property into a performance venue and café area. Despite the long list of tasks to get the space ready for shows, Smith said the community was rooting for them the whole way.

“We have been so supported, it’s been very humbling,” she said. “We never thought this community forgot about us.”

Haven’s first official show was on Oct. 18 featuring Maritime acts such as Doctor Mother Father, Book Buddies, Gizmo, and Sleepover.

“That was the big day and it felt really good,” Smith said. “Because how all-consuming the preparation was, to come out from that to do a well-attended show was really a perfect opening.”

Smith said they have shows booked in the space into January, and they hope to offer a variety of performances, including drag and a hip hop stage play.

“We’ve been really pleased that performers jumped right in,” she said. “We want musicians to feel they can give us feedback. There are always ways to improve.”

Haven’s café and bar is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays. The full calendar of shows can be found at their website.

