IWK child safety program gets $500K

    The Nova Scotia government recently gave $500,000 to a child injury prevention program through a grant.

    According to a news release from the province, the IWK Health’s Child Safety Link program supports initiatives like baby gate and car seat grants along with poisoning prevention equipment such as cabinet locks and medication lock bags.

    “Unintentional injuries – such as those caused by motor vehicle crashes, falls and poisoning – are the leading cause of death and a leading cause of hospitalization among children in Canada,” said Sandra Newton, manager of Child Safety Link.

    Safe Kids Week, a national initiative to raise awareness on child injury prevention, runs from June 3 to 9.

