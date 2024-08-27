Kennebecasis, N.B., police force promotes first female deputy chief

For the first time in its 73-year history, the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force in New Brunswick has a woman in the deputy chief role.

According to a police news release, the organization – which began in 1951 as the Rothesay Police Department – appointed Insp. Mary Henderson to the deputy chief position last Saturday. Henderson, who has been with the force since 2000, was promoted to inspector in 2018.

“Deputy Chief Henderson is one of 9 female police officers at the KRPF,” the release reads. “She is the first to reach the rank of Deputy Chief. We are confident that in her new role, Deputy Chief Henderson will continue to be an invaluable asset to the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and the community we serve.

“This promotion reflects Deputy Chief Henderson's unwavering commitment to public service, her exceptional leadership abilities, and her significant contributions to our community's safety.”

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force serves the Rothesay and Quispamsis communities.

