Lewiston family with Cape Breton, N.S. connection wants closure

Residents of Lewiston, Maine and surrounding communities have been told to shelter in place for the last two days as the search for a man considered armed and dangerous continues.

“Supermarkets are closed, businesses are closed, it’s a little bit of a ghost town. It’s a little eerie for a city that's usually very busy,” said Robert Rivas, a Lewiston resident

Rivas and his family have connections to Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

The family billeted Chad Denny from Eskasoni First Nation’s during his junior hockey days playing for the Lewiston Maniacs.

Rivas says his community has been hit hard by this tragedy.

“Everybody knows everybody, which is really the most horrific thing about all of this. You knew somebody or know someone who knew one of the victims or somebody that was injured,” he said

Support has been pouring in from friends and family to residents in Lewiston.

Chad Denny has been in touch with his former billet parents on a daily basis.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the people in Lewiston and Auburn and surrounding areas. I was fortunate to grow up there. I spent four years, my whole major junior career, in Lewiston and Auburn,” he said

Denny has good memories from his time south of the border.

“It was great there. I love it there and would've never traded it for anything,” said Denny

Rivas says people in his community just want closure.

“They want closure and want to know they found this individual and we can go back to a little bit of normalcy,” he said.