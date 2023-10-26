Lewiston shooting brings out difficult emotions in N.S.

The wounds are still pretty fresh in Nova Scotia and the Lewiston shootings have brought a lot of difficult emotions back to the surface.

The similarities between the shooting spree in Maine and the mass shooting in Colchester County more than three years ago are undeniable.

“Instantly I thought of Portapique, that was my first thought,” says Nova Scotian Bill Tait.

As it was with many people around the province.

“These events that we’re seeing happening play out right before our eyes in Maine just triggers so much of what happened back just a couple years ago right here in Nova Scotia,” says MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin.

“When it comes to exposure to a traumatic event, the past is never passed,” says Dr. Simon Sherry, clinical psychologist.

Dr. Sherry calls it vicarious trauma

“Once you’ve been exposed to a traumatic event, you’re quite likely to also re-experience that traumatic event when you encounter something generally similar,” he says.

Robert Card has been identified as a suspect in the Maine killing spree that has claimed 18 lives so far. Another 13 have been injured.

Bill Tait lives south of the border half the year.

“This hurts, this is my home, that’s part of my home, and it’s tragic. There’s no words to describe it, it’s horrible,” he says.

The northern New England state has long been a close and friendly neighbour.

“My area of Yarmouth is closely connected to Maine because of the international ferry link so we have families that travel here to Nova Scotia that stay in Yarmouth every year and we really hope that they are able to pull through and get through this,” says Zach Churchill, the leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal party.

Dr. Sherry says that will happen and the memories triggered by the events in Maine will again subside.

He says getting through the next few days could be difficult for some. A few of his recommendations include staying off social media, talking, and trying to stick to regular eating and sleeping routines.