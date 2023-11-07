‘Life can be very challenging’: Rocky Shores Clothing embodies the spirit of hope, resilience

Inspired by the rugged beauty of the Bay of Fundy coastline and the determination of those who call it home, Rocky Shores Clothing based out of Saint John, N.B. has everything from hoodies to ball caps.

“I kind of want to bring hope into the product with new designs, inspirational designs because life can be very challenging,” says company founder Arthur Watson. “Rocky Shores embodies the spirit of hope, resilience, and perseverance as we all struggle through difficult times in life.”

Watson first began the clothing company a year ago, and celebrated the brand’s official launch on Oct. 21. Watson designs all the product himself, admitting he’s confident in the direction of the brand but it isn’t always easy.

“Of course things aren’t perfect, life isn’t perfect,” says Watson. “You have to put effort into it and sometimes you try and design and it doesn’t work, the messaging isn’t there but you just have to keep going back to it.”

He says the brand draws its strength from the rocky shores of Hopewell Rocks, symbolizing the obstacles faced in life, but also the strength and determination to overcome them. The now 52-year-old epitomizes his company’s message being a survivor of sexual abuse as a 10-year-old.

“People don’t truly understand the type of things post trauma,” Watson says. “The anxiety, the panic attacks, and things of that nature, then there the shame and the guilt and hatred that develops in you and it’s all internal. It distorts your view of the world.

“It was like a life sentence, really. I have overcome addiction, mental health issues, they are still there but I am able to manage quite well. I think its okay to reach out and seek professional help and it never hurts to pray.”

Watson says finding faith and starting the brand in the past year has aided him on his journey. He hopes his graphics and messaging on the clothes will encourage others to get out and take those steps towards healing.

“It really is just about sending a message of hope,” Watson says. “That despite things that can happen to us that still have that power within us, the strength to overcome any adversity really.”

Watson says as the company grows he is hopeful to be able to donate some of the proceeds to the Canadian Mental Health Association and other non-profit groups in the Saint John area to assist others who have suffered from similar experiences.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.