    • Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop: Halifax police

    A man is facing several firearm-related charges after Halifax police allegedly seized a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Friday.

    According to Halifax Regional Police, members of the quick response unit, along with east division patrol officers, conducted a traffic stop on Fundy Lane in Dartmouth, N.S., as part of an ongoing investigation around 8 p.m.

    Police say they seized a loaded firearm and arrested Ivan Santell Thompson, 39, at the scene.

    Thompson was charged with:

    • possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition
    • possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm or ammunition with no license
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to regulations
    • storing a restricted weapon contrary to regulations
    • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
    • possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a court order
    • carrying a concealed weapon
    • possession of a firearm in vehicle

