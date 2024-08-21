Long-running N.B. fair continues to draw big crowds

A New Brunswick fair continues to draw big crowds more than 180 years after it first began.

The Kings County Agricultural Fair in Sussex, which was established in 1841, focuses on farming and community involvement.

“I think that fair means a lot; not just to me, but to everybody,” said Kate Coleman, a committee member for the event. “You get to do things like communication competitions. You learn how to properly judge things, which comes in handy in life.

“Obviously with the animals it teaches you responsibility.”

The three-day event features magic shows, prize-winning pumpkins and the fourth annual Farmers' Olympics.

“It’s still very important because so many people today…this might be their first exposure or their only exposure to seeing this craft still being carried on, especially quilting or knitting or crocheting,” said Barb Fanjoy, chairperson with the Women’s Institute Food and Craft Fair.

Cora Hornbrook, president of the fair, said the event saw record-breaking attendance numbers this year.

“I think the cost of the fair has probably quadrupled this year and just because of all of our community sponsors, we’ve met that fundraising goal and we’ve had crazy amounts of donations,” Hornbrook said. “People have been very generous with the fair and they’ve blown us out of the water.”

