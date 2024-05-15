LungNSPEI launches program for accessible radon testing

LungNSPEI is launching a pilot program with the Nova Scotian government to provide radon testing and mitigation services to lower-income residents.

According to a news release from LungNSPEI (with promote respiratory health in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island), the program received $386,900 from the Government of Nova Scotia to make radon testing more affordable and accessible for people across the province.

“Radon is a serious health hazard, and we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to live in a radon-free environment,” said Robert MacDonald, president and CEO of LungNSPEI, in the release. “This initiative aligns with our mission to improve respiratory health in the region, and we are committed to leveraging our expertise to ensure that radon testing and mitigation services are readily available to those who need them.”

The release says radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

