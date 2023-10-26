Maine, N.B. border crossings on alert as hunt for mass shooting suspect continues

As the hunt intensified Thursday for a mass shooting suspect in Maine, security noticeably increased at land border crossings entering into New Brunswick.

Robert Card, 40, is suspected of fatally shooting 18 people in southern Maine on Wednesday, injuring 13 other people.

Canadian Border Services issued an ‘armed and dangerous’ alert about Card to all officers stationed along the U.S./Canada international boundary.

There are 17 land border crossings between Maine and New Brunswick.

Some vehicles leaving Calais, Maine toward St. Stephen, New Brunswick, on Thursday were checked thoroughly by U.S. officials before approaching Canadian customs.

CTV public safety analyst Chris Lewis said information about Card would’ve spread quickly through several channels on Wednesday evening once a name and picture became available.

“It ends up being toll booths and toll cameras and aviation assets in the air,” said Lewis. “And as time goes on they expand that parameter expecting that the individual may well have left the area.”

There have been no reported sightings of Card since the shootings Wednesday night in Lewiston, the state’s second largest city.

A vehicle belonging to Card was found in the nearby town of Lisbon.

Maine public safety authorities issued an alert late Thursday, extending a shelter-in-place order for Androscoggin County and Northern Sagadahoc County.

New Brunswick Public Safety Minister Kris Austin said there were no public safety threats in the province at this time connected to the incident, adding that residents travelling to Maine should stay informed about the ongoing manhunt.

“Follow the directions of local authorities and keep up-to-date with what (state) police and others are saying in public safety, in Maine,” said Austin, adding that he contacted Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck on Thursday to offer condolences and collaborative support.