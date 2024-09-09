Maine, U.S., man charged with second-degree murder after day-long manhunt in New Brunswick
A 47-year-old man from Maine, U.S., is facing a second-degree murder charge after police arrested him during a day-long manhunt in the Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area of New Brunswick on Friday.
According to an RCMP news release, Keith Martin was charged in connection to the death of Mark Mitchell, 48, from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.
Police arrested Martin around 2:35 p.m. Friday following a nearly 24-hour long manhunt. Police initially issued an Alert Ready message after they found a 48-year-old man dead and another man injured due to a “firearm-related incident” in the Burnt Church area around 3:59 p.m. Thursday.
The second man went to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they were looking for Martin, who they believed was carrying a firearm “with dangerous intent.” During the search police closed Diggle Point Road to the public.
Howard Mitchell, who previously told CTV Atlantic his brother was the man who was killed, said he heard two shots on Thursday.
“I heard two shots and then I went outside and when I went outside I could hear another bang, bang, bang. One right after another,” he said. “My brother, he was a nice guy. He had a hard time of living and everything. Didn’t get along too much with the family and that, but I was there for him all the time.”
Martin appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Saturday and was remanded into custody. He is due back in court Wednesday morning.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
BREAKING James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
BREAKING Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
Two men have been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for their roles in the blockade of the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
BREAKING Harvey Weinstein undergoes emergency heart surgery
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was rushed to a hospital from a New York City prison on Sunday and underwent heart surgery on Monday, his representatives said.
John and Matthew Gaudreau are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends at their funeral
John and Matthew Gaudreau were remembered as loving brothers and husbands who put family above hockey and everything else at a tearful funeral held Monday, a week and a half after they died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney to join Liberal Party as special adviser
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney will be joining the Liberal Party as a special adviser. In an official press release on Monday, the party says Carney will serve as the chair of a leader's task force on economic growth.
BREAKING 'Peter Nygard is a sexual predator:' Former fashion mogul sentenced to 11 years in prison
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentence was handed to Nygard, 83, by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein in Toronto on Monday. Last November, a jury found Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial.
Quebec village preparing for 370 per cent hike in property taxes
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, 'doing what I can to stay cancer free' after finishing chemotherapy
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she has completed her chemotherapy and is 'doing what I can to stay cancer free,' as she plans to return gradually to public life in the months ahead.
opinion Princess of Wales, after gruelling chemotherapy, offers words of hope for fellow cancer patients
Royal commentator Afua Hagan says the Princess of Wales' announcement that she's completed her course of preventative chemotherapy marks a significant milestone in her recovery from the illness discovered following abdominal surgery earlier this year, and a massive relief for the Royal Family.
