Mamma Mia! Ode to ABBA set to begin at Cape Breton’s Savoy Theatre

“Mamma Mia,” the musical ode to ABBA is set to begin at the Savoy Theatre in Cape Breton on Thursday as a summer kick-off of sorts.

"I think as soon as the first few chords hit on a lot of these songs, people will be bouncing,” said actor Paul Gretchell. “We're bouncing, from the first time we heard it, right?"

"Mamma Mia is such a classic musical because it's super fun, and it's ABBA songs,” added fellow performer Heather Kerr. “Everybody knows ABBA. Generations - spans of generations - know ABBA."

Pam Leader, manager of the Savoy, said while ticket sales have been going well, some are still available for all five performances.

"People love ABBA music because it's happy, and right now people need something happy,” said Leader. “And we're happy to be doing it as a co-production with the HAT (Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney)."

The shows are a collaboration between two of Cape Breton's biggest and best-known showplaces.

"We did everything together because we're all drawing from the same pool and the pool isn't that big here in Cape Breton,” Leader said. “So, we're happy about it."

If the hit of nostalgia isn't enough, the performers say it's a great way to beat the heat on a summer night.

"We've been working our (tails) off, and we want you to come and enjoy it,” Kerr said.

“It's light and fun and it's going to touch your heart,” Gretchell said. “You're going to leave feeling good."

The curtain will rise Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at both 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.