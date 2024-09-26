Man, 28, dies in tractor-trailer crash in Havelock, N.B.

A 28-year-old man died in a tractor-trailer crash in Havelock, N.B., on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash on Highway 2 around 7:51 p.m., according to an RCMP news release. They believe the vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and caught fire.

The driver from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

