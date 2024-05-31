Man allegedly hit 3 people with stolen vehicle: N.S. RCMP

A 21-year-old man is facing several assault charges after he allegedly hit three people with a stolen vehicle in Beaver Bank, N.S., early Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported collision on Windgate Drive around 2:55 a.m. They learned several people who knew each got into an altercation during a gathering at a home.

“The altercation became physical when a man, involved in the altercation, first attempted to steal one vehicle and then successfully stole a Mazda CX-5,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Police say the man struck a 23-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old woman with the vehicle while fleeing the scene. All three victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Later that day, Cape Breton Regional Police found and arrested the man in Sydney.

Clinton Reteff, from Middle Sackville, was charged with:

three counts of assault with a weapon

operation causing bodily harm

two counts of assault

uttering threats

two counts of theft of a motor vehicle

three counts of failure to comply with a court order

failure to comply with a probation order

Reteff was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

