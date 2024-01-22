Man allegedly stole more than $60K in jewelry from N.S. pawn shop

ATLANTIC
    The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a man who allegedly stole more than $60,000-worth of jewelry from a Cole Harbour pawn shop on Friday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported robbery at a Cole Harbour Road store around 8:40 p.m. They learned a man allegedly pulled a hammer from his pants, smashed a jewelry display case, and fled the scene on foot with the contents.

    There were no reported physical injuries.

    Nova Scotia police are looking for a man who allegedly stole $60,000-worth of jewelry from a Cole Harbour pawn shop. (Source: RCMP)

    The suspect is described as white and standing between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine with a slim build. He wore a black balaclava, white shoes, and black clothing.

    Anyone with information on the man is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

