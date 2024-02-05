Man arrested after allegedly driving into concrete barrier, utility pole in Saint John

ATLANTIC
    The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B.
    The Saint John Police Force arrested a 22-year-old driver who allegedly fled from police and crashed into a utility pole early Sunday morning.

    According to a news release from police, a red Hyundai Accent hit a concrete barrier on Highway 1 near Exit 119 around 3 a.m. Officers tried to stop the vehicle as it turned onto King Street West, but they had to call off their pursuit.

    Police found the vehicle after it allegedly collided with a utility pole on Ludlow Street. The driver and a 21-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, breach of a court order, and driving while suspended. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

