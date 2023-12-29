Man charged for September stabbing in Dartmouth: Halifax police

A man is facing several charges in connection to a Dartmouth stabbing.

According to a Friday news release, police responded to a reported stabbing at a Primrose Street apartment building around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 27. Police say investigators found a 61-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man who was known to him.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

On Thursday, police arrested the suspect while investigating an unrelated matter in Dartmouth.

Ryan Sherman Cordell Smith, 33, was set to appear in court on Friday to face charges of:

aggravated assault

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

assault with a weapon

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.