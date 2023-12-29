ATLANTIC
More

    • Man charged for September stabbing in Dartmouth: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)

    A man is facing several charges in connection to a Dartmouth stabbing.

    According to a Friday news release, police responded to a reported stabbing at a Primrose Street apartment building around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 27. Police say investigators found a 61-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man who was known to him.

    The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

    On Thursday, police arrested the suspect while investigating an unrelated matter in Dartmouth.

    Ryan Sherman Cordell Smith, 33, was set to appear in court on Friday to face charges of:

    • aggravated assault
    • possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • assault with a weapon

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News