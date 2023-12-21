ATLANTIC
More

    • Man charged with attempted murder for Dartmouth motel stabbing

    A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a stabbing at a Dartmouth, N.S., motel earlier this week.

    According to a Thursday news release, a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries after police responded to a reported stabbing at Lake City Motel around 3:05 a.m. on Dec. 20.

    Police say the suspect, who is known to the victim, fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed in the Wyse and Albro Lake roads area after allegedly refusing to stop for officers.

    Peter Guy Joseph Monteith, 47, was schedule to appear in court on Thursday to face charges of:

    • attempted murder
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
    • flight from a peace officer
    • theft of a motor vehicle

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 15 dead, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague

    An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague, killing 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city's rescue service said.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News