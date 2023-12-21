Man charged with attempted murder for Dartmouth motel stabbing

A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a stabbing at a Dartmouth, N.S., motel earlier this week.

According to a Thursday news release, a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries after police responded to a reported stabbing at Lake City Motel around 3:05 a.m. on Dec. 20.

Police say the suspect, who is known to the victim, fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed in the Wyse and Albro Lake roads area after allegedly refusing to stop for officers.

Peter Guy Joseph Monteith, 47, was schedule to appear in court on Thursday to face charges of:

attempted murder

dangerous operation of a conveyance

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

flight from a peace officer

theft of a motor vehicle

