Man charged with weapons offences after vehicle search: Halifax police

A 33-year-old man is facing several firearms charges after Halifax police searched a vehicle last week.

According to a Monday news release, officers stopped a vehicle on Harlington Crescent and arrested the driver as part of an ongoing investigation around 2 p.m. on Friday. Police say they seized a loaded firearm and ammunition in the vehicle.

Thomas Joseph Smith was set to appear in court Monday to face charges of:

possession of a firearm or prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

possession of a firearm contrary to a court order

possession of a firearm in a vehicle

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order

unauthorized possession of a firearm

storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

unsafe storage of firearm

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.