    Man charged with weapons offences after vehicle search: Halifax police

    A photo of a Halifax police car.

    A 33-year-old man is facing several firearms charges after Halifax police searched a vehicle last week.

    According to a Monday news release, officers stopped a vehicle on Harlington Crescent and arrested the driver as part of an ongoing investigation around 2 p.m. on Friday. Police say they seized a loaded firearm and ammunition in the vehicle.

    Thomas Joseph Smith was set to appear in court Monday to face charges of:

    • possession of a firearm or prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
    • possession of a firearm contrary to a court order
    • possession of a firearm in a vehicle
    • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
    • unsafe storage of firearm
    • operation of a conveyance while prohibited

