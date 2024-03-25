ATLANTIC
    • Man dead after crash in Princeville, N.S.

    A 37-year-old man from Eskasoni, N.S., is dead following a car crash in Princeville Sunday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash on Riverside Road around 7:23 a.m. They learned a Jeep Gladiator had rolled over and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the Nova Scotia Medical Examine Service is helping with the investigation.

