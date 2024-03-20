Man dead after N.B. snowmobile crash

A 42-year-old man from Little River, N.B., is dead after a crash in Popple Depot early Wednesday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported snowmobile crash near Governor’s Lodge around 2:10 a.m. They believe the driver hit a patch of uneven ground, struck his head, and fell off the snowmobile.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s officer is helping with the investigation.

