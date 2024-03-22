ATLANTIC
    • Man dead after N.S. highway crash

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    A 38-year-old man is dead after a crash between a Pontiac Vibe and a tractor trailer on a Nova Scotia highway Thursday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported collision on Highway 4 in Wentworth around 10:09 a.m. They learned the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they hit each other.

    The driver of the Pontiac — a man from Tatamagouche — was pronounced dead at the scene. The 61-year-old driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is helping with the investigation.

