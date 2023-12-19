ATLANTIC
More

    • Man dead after single-vehicle crash in N.B.

    A 28-year-old man from Drurys Cove, N.B., is dead after a car crash on Saturday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, Sussex police responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Riverside Drive in Apohaqui, N.B., around 7:30 a.m. The driver and sole occupant was taken to hospital and he later died due to his injuries.

    Police believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a guardrail, rolled several times, and landed in a deep culvert.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is helping with the ongoing investigation.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News