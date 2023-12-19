Man dead after single-vehicle crash in N.B.

A 28-year-old man from Drurys Cove, N.B., is dead after a car crash on Saturday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, Sussex police responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Riverside Drive in Apohaqui, N.B., around 7:30 a.m. The driver and sole occupant was taken to hospital and he later died due to his injuries.

Police believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a guardrail, rolled several times, and landed in a deep culvert.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is helping with the ongoing investigation.

