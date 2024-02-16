Man dead after vehicle lands in ditch: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A 43-year-old man from Meteghan, N.S., is dead after a car crash in the community on Friday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded to a reported vehicle crash on Highway 1 around 12:33 a.m. They learned the man was ejected from a blue 2023 Hyundai Elantra when it left the road and landed in a ditch.

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

