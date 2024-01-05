Man faces aggravated assault, weapons charges after N.S. RCMP investigation

ATLANTIC
    A 23-year-old man is facing several weapons and assault charges after Nova Scotia RCMP responded to an incident at a New Minas home.

    According to a Friday news release, police learned a man allegedly threatened a woman known to him and displayed a firearm around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

    When police arrived at the scene, they arrested the man outside the residence. The woman did not suffer injuries.

    The RCMP conducted an investigation and learned the woman was the victim of a serious assault in October 2023.

    Corrigan Bezanson was charged with:

    • aggravated assault
    • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • two counts of uttering threats
    • possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • carrying a concealed weapon
    • unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon
    • tampering with a serial number
    • careless use of a firearm
    • five counts of failure to comply with a release order

    Bezanson will appear in court on Monday.

