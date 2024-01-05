Man faces aggravated assault, weapons charges after N.S. RCMP investigation

A 23-year-old man is facing several weapons and assault charges after Nova Scotia RCMP responded to an incident at a New Minas home.

According to a Friday news release, police learned a man allegedly threatened a woman known to him and displayed a firearm around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they arrested the man outside the residence. The woman did not suffer injuries.

The RCMP conducted an investigation and learned the woman was the victim of a serious assault in October 2023.

Corrigan Bezanson was charged with:

aggravated assault

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

two counts of uttering threats

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

unauthorized possession of a firearm

carrying a concealed weapon

unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon

tampering with a serial number

careless use of a firearm

five counts of failure to comply with a release order

Bezanson will appear in court on Monday.

