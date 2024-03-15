ATLANTIC
More

    • Man gets hefty fine for 137K unstamped cigarettes in Allardville, N.B.

    A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu) A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu)
    Share

    A Natoagneg First Nation man was fined more than $178,000 after officers with the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety seized hundreds of thousands of illegal cigarettes last fall.

    According to a news release from the department, Clinton John Francis, 39, was arrested with 137,400 unstamped cigarettes near Allardville, last September. He pleaded guilty in February and received the hefty fine along with a $2,000 surcharge.

    In a separate matters, officers searched Hub City in Moncton on Oct. 13, 2022, and arrested Donald Matthew Scott, 30, for possessing cannabis for the purpose of distribution. Scott, representing Hub City, pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 and received a $15,000 fine with a $4,500 victim surcharge.

    “Peace officers have investigated and shut down 23 illegal cannabis dispensaries during this fiscal year,” the release reads. “In addition, more than 1.2 million contraband cigarettes have been seized, with 46 people facing related charges.”

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News