Man gets hefty fine for 137K unstamped cigarettes in Allardville, N.B.

A Natoagneg First Nation man was fined more than $178,000 after officers with the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety seized hundreds of thousands of illegal cigarettes last fall.

According to a news release from the department, Clinton John Francis, 39, was arrested with 137,400 unstamped cigarettes near Allardville, last September. He pleaded guilty in February and received the hefty fine along with a $2,000 surcharge.

In a separate matters, officers searched Hub City in Moncton on Oct. 13, 2022, and arrested Donald Matthew Scott, 30, for possessing cannabis for the purpose of distribution. Scott, representing Hub City, pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 and received a $15,000 fine with a $4,500 victim surcharge.

“Peace officers have investigated and shut down 23 illegal cannabis dispensaries during this fiscal year,” the release reads. “In addition, more than 1.2 million contraband cigarettes have been seized, with 46 people facing related charges.”

