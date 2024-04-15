Man hit police vehicle while trying to flee: N.B. RCMP

A 26-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly hit a police vehicle while trying to flee officers in Nackawic, N.B., on April 8.

According to an RCMP news release, Woodstock Police Force officers tried to stop a stolen pickup truck, but it used Route 105 to flee into an RCMP jurisdiction. Officers eventually found the vehicle in Nackawic.

The driver allegedly tried to flee and hit a police vehicle before running into a residential area. Police dog services found and arrested the man while officers searched the vehicle and discovered methamphetamine, a prohibited weapon, and several stolen items.

Kyle Stairs, from Temperance Vale, was charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime

mischief

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

resisting and obstructing a police officer

failing to comply with a probation order

possession of a weapon contrary to an order

possession of a controlled substance

Stairs was remanded into custody and he is scheduled to return to court at a future date.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.