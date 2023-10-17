Man injured, arrested after allegedly driving car into Amherst, N.S., home

A man was injured and arrested after allegedly driving a vehicle into a home in Amherst, N.S., early Tuesday morning.

According to the Amherst Police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the Spring Street area around 1 a.m., but the car fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The vehicle allegedly went past stop signs until it drove off the road near the Spring Street and Willow Street intersection and hit a house.

Police say the 46-year-old male driver and a female passenger were taken to hospital with injuries. The residence reportedly suffered significant damage.

The man is facing several charges, including:

dangerous driving causing bodily harm (two counts)

flight from police

criminal negligence causing bodily harm

driving while prohibited

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)

disobeying a court order regarding a weapons prohibition

