    • Man injured, arrested after allegedly driving car into Amherst, N.S., home

    An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook) An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook)

    A man was injured and arrested after allegedly driving a vehicle into a home in Amherst, N.S., early Tuesday morning.

    According to the Amherst Police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the Spring Street area around 1 a.m., but the car fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The vehicle allegedly went past stop signs until it drove off the road near the Spring Street and Willow Street intersection and hit a house.

    Police say the 46-year-old male driver and a female passenger were taken to hospital with injuries. The residence reportedly suffered significant damage.

    The man is facing several charges, including:

    • dangerous driving causing bodily harm (two counts)
    • flight from police
    • criminal negligence causing bodily harm
    • driving while prohibited
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)
    • disobeying a court order regarding a weapons prohibition

