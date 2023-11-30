Man rescued from Moncton garbage truck ‘lucky to be alive’
Charlie Burrell has seen it all.
The founder of Moncton’s Humanity Project has dedicated his life to helping the homeless, but he almost lost a man he’s trying to help.
Surveillance video of his property on St. George Street captured someone climbing into his cardboard dumpster at 4 a.m. on Wednesday to escape the cold.
A few hours later, the dumpster was picked up by a garbage truck and the man was dumped inside.
“I think he’s definitely lucky to be alive. If he would have been dropped into that dumpster right there, that’s trash. They compact that right away. I don’t think he would have had a chance,” said Burrell.
The Moncton Fire Department responded to a 911 call just after 7 a.m. Wednesday when a passerby heard the man screaming and called 911.
The man was rescued by ladder a half block away and was unharmed.
Burrell said he sees people sleeping in dumpsters all the time.
“It’s sad that people are going to die just trying to survive. And the most ironic thing is you look on the dumpster and one says Be Safe and one says Be Healthy and yet you have somebody who was almost crushed by a truck,” said Burrell.
Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Mike Lake said people being dumped into garbage trucks has happened a few times in the past four or five years in the city, and the fire department does receive a lot of calls of people in dumpsters.
“For the amount of garbage bin fires we got to, for the amount of fires we go to where someone is in the garbage bin trying to keep warm, for the number of times we go to ODs, to other medical problems with an individual in a garbage bin and the number of people reported sleeping in garbage bins, the fact that this doesn’t happen more often is very surprising,” said Lake.
Sadly, sleeping in dumpsters is common among people who live on the streets.
Jeremy Leger said it’s especially the case when cardboard is involved.
“It’s not filled with trash. Cardboard keeps most of the heat in. You’ve got walls and a roof so even the rain is partially blocked,” said Leger.
Some don’t want to go to a shelter no matter how cold it gets.
“Shelters have a lot of rules,” said Lise Gautreau. “You’ve got to be in for a certain time. A lot of them treat us like nobodies pretty much.“
Burrell said being out on the streets and being homeless is no joke.
“It’s not a vacation. It’s survival and that’s all they’re trying to do is just survive,” said Burrell.
There is relief in sight for Moncton’s homeless population that are trying to get out of the cold.
Dan Brooks, the executive director of the John Howard Society in Moncton, confirmed to CTV News on Thursday the 60-bed shelter on St. George Street will begin welcoming overnight clients starting Friday.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Factors behind Canada's drug shortage problem go back 'decades': expert
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
U.S. prosecutors say plots to assassinate Sikh leaders were part of a campaign of planned killings
A foiled plot to assassinate a prominent Sikh separatist leader in New York, just days after another activist's killing, was meant to precede a string of other politically motivated murders in the United States and Canada, according to U.S. prosecutors.
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
Toronto
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
-
Suspect sought after being captured on video punching woman several times in Brampton store
Peel Regional Police have released a shocking video showing a man punching a woman multiple times in a store in Brampton last month as they seek help locating the suspect.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
Calgary
-
Former NHL stars promoting men's health and prostate cancer screening and testing
Lanny McDonald sports a championship ring he earned after winning the Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989 and remains a fixture in the community. McDonald along with Wendel Clark and Guy Carbonneau are spreading the word about the importance of men getting checked for prostate cancer.
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 1-3)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
-
Police say multiple weapons used in serious assault on man at Montreal homeless encampment
The mayor is denouncing a 'violent attack' that left a 57-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Montreal with serious injuries on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teenage girls have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
'$20 can truly make a difference': Edmonton woman supporting other local businesses after closing her own store
A local business owner who closed her store recently due to an economic downturn is now trying to drum up support for other small businesses.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
London
-
No one was injured in reported downtown dumpster fire
Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported dumpster fire in downtown London, Ont.
-
London police continue investigation into pedestrian’s death
Police are still searching for a second vehicle involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this month.
-
Crowds 'flock' to Chick-fil-A opening in London, Ont.
London’s first Chick-fil-A location is now open on Wonderland Road South.
Winnipeg
-
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
A Winnipeg brewery says the 'Humbug' sign that it put up on its roof just a few days ago needed to come down.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man for sexual assault, interference
A 42-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference following a lengthy investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) that began last year.
-
House set on fire with children inside, RCMP searching for suspect
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
Ottawa
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
Police investigating anti-Palestinian signs in Ottawa’s south-end
The Ottawa Police say they are aware of hateful posters seen in the south-east end of Ottawa.
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor says current budget process leads to 'scramble' ahead of council votes
Mayor Charlie Clark started day three of Saskatoon's multi-year budget deliberations by suggesting changes to the city's budget process.
-
Saskatoon ski hill scrambles to compensate for lack of snow
Optimist Hill in Saskatoon is facing challenges as it grapples with the lack of snow caused by unusually warm El Nino temperatures.
-
Sask. First Nation pleads for help after shots fired at home
Leadership of a northern Saskatchewan First Nation is calling on the provincial government to fast-track efforts to improve community safety in the wake of a serious shooting.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP
A busy street in Burnaby has been shut down after reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon.
-
B.C. man tries to appeal driving ban by claiming his designated driver crashed his Mercedes, fled the scene
B.C.'s Supreme Court has upheld a 90-day driving ban for a man who refused to give a breath sample after crashing his Mercedes into a ditch – rejecting his claim that an "unnamed designated driver" was behind the wheel and fled the scene.
-
East Sooke neighbourhood tap water unsafe for infants, authorities warn
Health authorities are warning residents in a rural neighbourhood west of Victoria about high concentrations of manganese in their tap water, saying the mineral may pose health risks to infants.
Regina
-
REAL ex-chair claims Regina councillors ignored organization, often asked for free event tickets
Former chair of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors, Wayne Morsky, has spoken out for the first time since being removed by city council last week.
-
Riders confirm hiring of new head coach Corey Mace
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have confirmed they've selected Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace as the team's 48th head coach.
-
Sask. premier expects 'no consequences' over decision to stop collecting carbon tax on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not expecting "any consequences whatsoever" for the province's decision to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. prosecutors consider charges against Victoria police officer after fatal shooting
British Columbia's police watchdog is asking the B.C. Prosecution Service to consider charges against a Victoria police officer who shot and killed a man two years ago.
-
Missing Nanaimo woman found 'very cold,' transported to hospital for assessment
A 21-year-old Nanaimo woman who had been missing since Tuesday in the rugged woods southwest of the city has been found.
-
East Sooke neighbourhood tap water unsafe for infants, authorities warn
Health authorities are warning residents in a rural neighbourhood west of Victoria about high concentrations of manganese in their tap water, saying the mineral may pose health risks to infants.