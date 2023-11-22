Man sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter: N.B. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation has received a 10-year prison sentence in connection to a murder in the community last year.

    According to a news release from the RCMP, Dylan Dedam, 27, received a 10-year prison sentence at the provincial court in Miramichi, N.B., on Wednesday. He will also be prohibited from owning weapons for life.

    Police say they responded to a disturbance at an Algonquin Road residence in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on June 2, 2022. They found Joshua Ian Robichaud suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and later died.

    Dedam was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder. According to court records, Dedam maintained a not guilty plea to that charge, but pleaded guilty to the lesser included offence of manslaughter.

