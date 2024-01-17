ATLANTIC
    • Man serving sentence for robbery arrested on warrant: Saint John police

    The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B.
    A 30-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching a statutory release in New Brunswick has been arrested.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the Saint John Police Force, the warrant was issued on Jan. 11 for Ryan Cail, who was serving a two-year, 11-month sentence at the Community Correctional Centre in Saint John for robbery and other charges.

    The release says the Miramichi Police Force arrested Cail on Tuesday.

