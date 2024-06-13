Man stabbed as driver, passenger flee vehicle collision: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two people from Springhill in connection to the stabbing of a man at the scene of a vehicle collision early Monday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a parked car on the 100 block of McGee Street in Springhill around 4:42 a.m. A 50-year-old man allegedly tried to stop the driver and passenger from leaving the scene and he was stabbed.

    The victim went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Tuesday, police arrested an unnamed 31-year-old woman and Spencer Hatton, a 22-year-old man.

    Hatton was remanded into custody and charged with:

    • assault with a weapon
    • uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

    Hatton is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

    The woman was charged with failing to stop after an accident and possession of property obtained by crime. She was released on conditions and will appear in court on Aug. 12.

