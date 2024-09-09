ATLANTIC
    Man steals woman's vehicle, ditches it after accident: Saint John police

    Saint John Police Force
    A 27-year-old man who allegedly stole a woman’s vehicle and ditched it after an accident in Saint John, N.B., is in custody.

    According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, the unnamed man allegedly threatened a 26-year-old woman with a knife and took her car keys in the 300 block of Prince Street around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. The woman wasn’t injured.

    Police responded to a motor vehicle accident at the Water and Duke streets intersection shortly after the reported theft. They learned the suspect had fled the scene on foot.

    Police, using the canine unit, found the man and took him into custody. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

