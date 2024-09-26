Man suffered broken leg during N.B. RCMP arrest: SiRT

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an incident involving a man who allegedly suffered a broken leg while in New Brunswick RCMP custody last July.

According to a news release from SiRT, officers responded to a disturbance at a St. Stephen residence on July 28. They arrested a man and took him to police cells.

SiRT says the man complained of extreme pain in his leg. He was admitted to hospital and was diagnosed with a broken leg.

The man told police he suffered the injury during his arrest. SiRT was contacted on Aug. 9.

SiRT investigates all matters involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, intimate partner violence and other incidents of public interest that may have arisen from the actions of police officers in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

