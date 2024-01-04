Man used bolt cutters in attempted robbery: Halifax police

ATLANTIC
    A 36-year-old man is facing three charges after allegedly using bolt cutters to attack someone during an attempted robbery in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a reported robbery in the Jamieson Street area around 4:20 p.m. They learned a man approached another man, allegedly struck him with a set of bolt cutters, and tried to steal his property, although the suspect ultimately fled the scene empty handed in a vehicle.

    Police found the vehicle in the 100 block of Wyse Road and arrested the suspect nearby.

    Howard Rhuben John Catley was set to appear in court on Thursday to face charges of:

    • robbery

    • assault with a weapon

    • possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

