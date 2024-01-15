Man used knife in attempted car robbery: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police is looking for a man who allegedly cut someone with a knife while attempting to steal a vehicle Sunday night.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the South Park and Clyde Streets area around 11:30 p.m. They learned a man allegedly cut a vehicle owner and fled on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s-to-30s with a stocky build and dark hair. He stood roughly five-foot-seven and he wore a light blue-green hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, jeans, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.