    • Man wanted for firearm charges arrested: N.S. RCMP

    Desmond Herman Bernard, 28, is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Courtesy; Nova Scotia RCMP) Desmond Herman Bernard, 28, is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Courtesy; Nova Scotia RCMP)
    A 28-year-old man wanted for several firearm charges was arrested on Friday, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

    A police news release says Desmond Herman Bernard from Wagmatcook was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant. He is now in custody awaiting a court appearance.

    A previous RCMP news release said Bernard was wanted for charges of:

    • forcible entry
    • use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence
    • pointing a firearm
    • careless use of a firearm
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • possession of a firearm while prohibited
    • committing an indictable offence while wearing a mask
    • two counts of failing to comply with a probation order

