Man wanted for firearm charges arrested: N.S. RCMP

A 28-year-old man wanted for several firearm charges was arrested on Friday, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

A police news release says Desmond Herman Bernard from Wagmatcook was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant. He is now in custody awaiting a court appearance.

A previous RCMP news release said Bernard was wanted for charges of:

forcible entry

use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence

pointing a firearm

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a firearm while prohibited

committing an indictable offence while wearing a mask

two counts of failing to comply with a probation order

