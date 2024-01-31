Man who allegedly attacked N.S. officer charged with weapon, drug offences

An Enfield, N.S., man who allegedly assault a peace officer in New Minas is facing new charges following his arrest last week.

According to an RCMP news release, officers learned a Jeep Wrangler struck a barrier on Highway 101 in Windsor and kept on driving around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 26. Police found the driver in a parking lot on Gray Street and he gave a false name before fleeing the scene on foot.

The release says police caught and arrested the man. They also found and seized a spring-loaded knife, baggies containing white powdery residue, cash, and a cellphone.

Colby Bond, 26, was charged with:

obstructing a peace officer

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

three counts of failing to comply with a release order

According to a previous news release from the RCMP, Bond is facing separate charges of:

dangerous operation causing bodily harm

possession of a controlled substance

assaulting a peace officer with intent

possession for the purpose of trafficking

flight from a peace officer

refusal to comply with a demand

assault with a weapon

obstructing a peace officer

two counts of failing to comply with a release order

Bond is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.