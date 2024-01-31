ATLANTIC
More

    • Man who allegedly attacked N.S. officer charged with weapon, drug offences

    N.S. RCMP obtained an arrest warrant for Colby Bond after he allegedly assaulted a peace officer in New Minas. (RCMP) N.S. RCMP obtained an arrest warrant for Colby Bond after he allegedly assaulted a peace officer in New Minas. (RCMP)
    Share

    An Enfield, N.S., man who allegedly assault a peace officer in New Minas is facing new charges following his arrest last week.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers learned a Jeep Wrangler struck a barrier on Highway 101 in Windsor and kept on driving around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 26. Police found the driver in a parking lot on Gray Street and he gave a false name before fleeing the scene on foot.

    The release says police caught and arrested the man. They also found and seized a spring-loaded knife, baggies containing white powdery residue, cash, and a cellphone.

    Colby Bond, 26, was charged with:

    • obstructing a peace officer
    • possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
    • three counts of failing to comply with a release order

    According to a previous news release from the RCMP, Bond is facing separate charges of:

    • dangerous operation causing bodily harm
    • possession of a controlled substance
    • assaulting a peace officer with intent
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • flight from a peace officer
    • refusal to comply with a demand
    • assault with a weapon
    • obstructing a peace officer
    • two counts of failing to comply with a release order

    Bond is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is Canada in a baby bust?

    Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News