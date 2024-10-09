Man, woman from British Columbia die in Cape Breton crash

A man and woman from British Columbia died in a two-vehicle crash in Baddeck Inlet, N.S., on Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the reported collision near the 8,000 block of Highway 105 around 6:10 p.m., according to an RCMP news release. Police learned a Western Star tractor trailer and a Hyundai Tucson crashed into each other and landed in a ditch.

A 45-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman in the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer did not report any physical injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-295-2350.

