Maritime holiday shopping season is about to get busy with Black Friday just days away

At Daisy Jo’s Boutique in Dartmouth, N.S., owner Tracey Chisholm-MacDonald tries to offer a little something for everyone as the holiday shopping season starts to accelerate.

“We have clothing and accessories,” said Chisholm-MacDonald, who opened this shop just two weeks ago and has already seen steady business. “And I expect it’s going to be even busier rolling up to Christmas. We’re excited to see everyone and welcome everyone.”

Jim Cormier from the Retail Council of Canada expects most stores will be very busy for the next month.

“It is a bit of a surprise because we were expecting for inflation and cost-of-living to really start the bite,” said Cormier, who noted that has not happened.

Cormier said a recent Leger survey showed Atlantic Canadians are still big spenders in the lead-up to Dec. 25.

“We are leading the country in anticipating spend at over $1,100 this year, which is up more than $130 from last year,” said Cormier.

How does the 2023 consumer-shopping trend compare to pre-pandemic levels?

“We made it back last year,” said Cormier. “Now it’s more of a concern about the cost of goods.”

Holiday shopper Jenna Joyce agreed.

“I would say things feel a little bit more expensive in the stores,” said Joyce, who still plans to shop, but with caution. “We’re making sure we have the right budget for our family.”

