Maritime holiday shopping season is about to get busy with Black Friday just days away
At Daisy Jo’s Boutique in Dartmouth, N.S., owner Tracey Chisholm-MacDonald tries to offer a little something for everyone as the holiday shopping season starts to accelerate.
“We have clothing and accessories,” said Chisholm-MacDonald, who opened this shop just two weeks ago and has already seen steady business. “And I expect it’s going to be even busier rolling up to Christmas. We’re excited to see everyone and welcome everyone.”
Jim Cormier from the Retail Council of Canada expects most stores will be very busy for the next month.
“It is a bit of a surprise because we were expecting for inflation and cost-of-living to really start the bite,” said Cormier, who noted that has not happened.
Cormier said a recent Leger survey showed Atlantic Canadians are still big spenders in the lead-up to Dec. 25.
“We are leading the country in anticipating spend at over $1,100 this year, which is up more than $130 from last year,” said Cormier.
How does the 2023 consumer-shopping trend compare to pre-pandemic levels?
“We made it back last year,” said Cormier. “Now it’s more of a concern about the cost of goods.”
Holiday shopper Jenna Joyce agreed.
“I would say things feel a little bit more expensive in the stores,” said Joyce, who still plans to shop, but with caution. “We’re making sure we have the right budget for our family.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related.
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a deadly vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday and sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina's bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird. Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as 'bird friendly' in 2022.
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a deadly vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday and sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related.
-
Winning ticket for $40-million Lotto Max jackpot was sold online: OLG
The winner of Tuesday’s $40-million Lotto Max jackpot purchased their ticket online, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.
Calgary
-
Woman kidnapped, held in Calgary Airbnb rental, police say
A Calgary man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and held her hostage inside a rental property earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a deadly vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday and sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.
-
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Macleod Trail crash
One person was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on Macleod Trail.
Montreal
-
Alouettes hold Grey Cup victory parade in Montreal
The Alouettes victory celebration is underway in downtown Montreal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following deadly vehicle explosion
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a deadly vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday and sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.
-
Quebec public sector strike: Unions see 'momentum' in talks on Day 2 of walkout
Striking Quebec public sector unions said Wednesday they were hopeful a recently appointed conciliator will help advance contract negotiations with the government, but both sides accused each other of refusing to compromise.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton bank robber evades capture for 3 weeks; police ask for help
Three weeks after a bank was robbed by a hooded and masked man in southeast Edmonton, police turned to the public Wednesday for help to catch him.
-
Body of man found near Jasper, police investigating
Police are investigating the death of a man in Jasper National Park.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following deadly vehicle explosion
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a deadly vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday and sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a deadly vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday and sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a deadly vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday and sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related.
-
OPP appealing for help after dog suffers firearm-related injuries
OPP in Elgin County are appealing to the public for help after a dog was shot and injured by a firearm in the Township of Southwold last week.
Winnipeg
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
-
Winnipeg man, mother to be sentenced Wednesday in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a May 2022 fatal impaired driving crash are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.
-
Building under construction in Winnipeg goes up in flames
A seven-storey apartment building that was being built in Winnipeg has gone up in flames
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatalities reported after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a deadly vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday and sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related.
-
Eastern Ontario border crossings open despite Niagara closures
Eastern Ontario border crossings are still open at this time as a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is being investigated.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man reunites with family after they were stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is overcome with joy after being reunited with his family who were stranded in Gaza, amid the Isreal-Hamas war.
-
3 people died from flu in northwest Sask. in the last month
The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) says three people have died from the flu in northwestern Saskatchewan.
-
Tom Cochrane cancels show in support of striking Sask. workers
Canadian rocker Tom Cochrane has pulled the plug on an upcoming Prince Albert, Sask. show due to an ongoing strike by city workers there.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 people injured in apparent scaffolding accident in downtown Vancouver
Emergency crews are responding to an accident at a worksite in downtown Vancouver that left three people trapped and injured Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the empty homes tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Prince George RCMP identify victim in suspicious death investigation
Major crime detectives in northern B.C. have identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation that began Monday in Prince George.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan legislature makes changes to security in light of assembly disruption
Saskatchewan's head of security at the province's legislature says it's changing public access to the galleries after protesters disrupted proceedings earlier this week.
-
More than 17,000 incidents of public intoxication reported since 2018, Regina police say
Police in Regina have responded to nearly 2,000 incidents involving public intoxication in the first half of the year. However, overall trends are going down according to a recent report.
-
Regina author's new book examines Sask.'s once-dominant but now declining presence in the NHL
Saskatchewan has always been proud of its deep roots in hockey and those from the province who have made it to the National Hockey League (NHL). However, a new book says there are now fewer players from the prairie province than ever before making it to “the show.”
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as "rogue waves." But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
-
Prince George RCMP identify victim in suspicious death investigation
Major crime detectives in northern B.C. have identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation that began Monday in Prince George.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 people injured in apparent scaffolding accident in downtown Vancouver
Emergency crews are responding to an accident at a worksite in downtown Vancouver that left three people trapped and injured Wednesday morning.