Maritime Jewish leaders concerned about safety, anti-Semitism

The Maritime provinces are more than 8,000 kilometres away from Gaza, but the fighting between Israelis and Palestinians is hitting home.

The president of the Tiferes Israel Synagogue in Moncton is very concerned about anti-Semitic activity across Canada since the war began.

Francis Weil said there have been incidents both inside the synagogue and at local schools.

“Some of our kids have been subject to threats,” said Weil. “There's even a case where a little boy has been threatened to be killed.”

Weil said a suspicious man had to be removed by police at the synagogue last weekend and members of the community messaged him today about an overnight apparent hate-crime in Montreal where two Jewish schools were hit by bullets at the front doors.

According to police in Montreal, no one was injured at either school.

Weil said they're beefing up security, but what happened in Montreal is making the congregation of about 150 people in Moncton very nervous.

“I'm not sure they would want to come to the synagogue if we cannot assure them we have the right security at the door,” said Weil.

There haven't been any specific incidents at the Shaar Shalom Synagogue in Halifax, but Rabbi Gary Karlin said they have stepped up security.

“We were always an open place and we never had a problem. We now lock our doors at all times. We have guards,” said Karlin.

There’s also an increased police presence at the synagogue.

“In fact, at certain points when we've had a lot of people here, we've actually hired off-duty police officers to make sure we're safe. That's been a real change,” said Karlin.

The war began on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israeli civilians.

Since then, thousands have been killed on both sides in the war.

Weil said it’s not easy to get a security guard, but he hopes one can be secured for this weekend’s service.

With the growing number of apparent hate-crime incidents in Montreal, Toronto, and other countries in the world, Weil wonders if more security can’t be provided.

“Shouldn’t there be a decision that synagogues be guarded by the police or some members of the Canadian army, I’m not sure,” said Weil.

CTV News reached out to the Moncton Mosque and a provincial Palestinian organization to see if Muslims have been targeted with threats, but calls and emails were not returned.