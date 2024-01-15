Maritimers battle through Blue Monday

Cold weather is a grind and the post-holiday blues have set in for many people.

“There are lots of reasons why January is tough, especially in Canada,” said psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley. “Less light, it gets dark early and you’re suffering from financial and interpersonal hangover from the holidays.”

Recently retired Halifax resident Irna Westhaver deploys daily basic lifestyle strategies to chase away any whiff of the winter blues.

“I started back swimming in the morning, a couple of days a week,” said Westhaver. “And then I’d like to run a little bit, walk long distances, if I can.”

Martin Delaney, also from Halifax, goes for a daily wellness run.

“Especially from January through April, it’s just a bit of a slog,” said Delaney

According to Ottawa psychiatrist Dr. Time Lau, 10 per cent of our overall happiness is determined by our circumstances.

The rest is based on life choices.

“And that is the biggest thing, that our choices make all the difference,” said Dr. Lau. “Living with intention changes things. Deciding to do things that are healthier.”

According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, there are basic steps to help cope with winter gloom:

Shine the light: get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Ultraviolet rays produce vitamin D, which is good for mental health.



Self-care: exercise, make productive lifestyle choices and be financially responsible.



Pursue outdoor activity and engage your five senses.



Keep a daily gratitude journal to help maintain a positive perspective.



Get as much sleep as possible.

“The act of trying to sleep well; if you try too hard, it can actually cause you to stay awake,” said Diane Macedo, who wrote a book on how overcome insomnia. “In some ways, what you really have to learn is how to surrender. And to be OK, maybe (you’ll) fall asleep quickly, and maybe you won’t.”

Macedo said keeping a consistent sleep schedule helps keep the mind, body and spirit, positive and healthy — especially during the cold winter season.